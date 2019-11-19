For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2019 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Film 'Good Newwz' starring Diljit Dosanjh in lead role trends at #1

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh singer and actor who is considered as a versatile personality in Bollywood industry has gained fame through his Punjabi music compositions and movies. The all rounder has his film Good Newwz which is supposed to be releasing on 27 December 2019.

Trailer of the film is already out and is trending at number one on the charts.

He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab and now will be seen sharing screen with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, AKshay Kumar and Kiara Advani for upcoming film Good Newwz.

