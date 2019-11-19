For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Nov 2019 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa meets this Indian actor and digital content creator

MUMBAI: Recently when Dua Lipa was in town, we saw her meet a lot of celebrities. Word is that Dua wanted to meet top digital content creators from India. Apart from two other top creators, Dua Lipa also met with Radhika Bangia at the hotel where she was staying.

Radhika showed Dua the video that she had created around Dua’s music which she really liked. Apart from exchanging a few words they clicked a few pictures too.

Radhika Bangia seems to be a hit with International stars since not very long ago, ace musical trio Major Lazer too gave her a shout out on social media for the dance video that she had created to their latest song Que Calor. They also reposted the dance video on their social media handles. Radhika has even made International stars like King Bach and Argentinean footballer Roberto Pereyra groove to desi bollywood songs in her videos.

Other than them, she has also collaborated with global and Indian names like actor DeStorm Power, Shahveer Jaffery, Logan and Make Paul, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Aashqeen. She has also done skits for Filtercopy and The Viral Fever. Radhika has also acted in several Indian films and music dance videos. She has collaborated with brands like Maybelline, Zomato, One Plus, Whisper, Kellogs, Super Nova and many more.

Radhika Bangia is a social media influencer, actress and a model. With a fanbase of over one million followers on Instagram and close to five million followers on TikTok, Radhika has a wide array of audience that has taken to her funny videos and the girl next door vibe.

Tags
Dua Lipa Instagram music Major Lazer
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2019

VYRL originals and Mohit Suri bringing Mithoon, Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur for 'Intezaar' crosses 22 mn views

MUMBAI: The creative trio of MohitSuri, Mithoon and Arijit Singh famous for delivering superhit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Humdard, PhirBhi Tumko Chaahunga have come together for the very first time for a non-film song Intezaar.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Tel Aviv's popular musical outfit Garden City Movement to tour India this December

MUMBAI: The trio will perform in four cities including slots at NH7 Weekender and Echoes of Earth festival.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Pawni Pandey's first independent Punjabi song 'Bore Ho Gayi' is here to steal your heart

MUMBAI: A peppy Punjabi track released by Pawni Pandey called Bore Ho Gayi is sure to make you get up and shake a leg on its beats. Click here to view the song:

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar is 'much better'

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion, is doing "much better".IANS contacted Mangeshkar's official spokesperson on Tuesday morning and we were given this statement: "She is much better."

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Tulsi Kumar, Mika recreate hit song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'

MUMBAI: After recreating old hit songs like Shehar ki ladki, O saki saki and Dilbar, singer Tulsi Kumar is back again with another recreation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

News
A 12-year-old kid shared the stage with B Praak at RED FM Swag Fest 3.0

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music at Swag Fest 3.0 which took place onread more

News
Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotifyread more

News
Knowing your target audience is essential to generate revenue from YouTube: GoBisbo Founder Shakir Ebrahim

MUMBAI: Keen to make YouTube work for you and bring in a stellar income?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pankaj Udhas and Kavita Paudwal to collaborate for a Marathi Bhavgeet 'Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula'

MUMBAI: Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas to sing a Marathi song for the first-time Ranga Dhanoocha Jhula. The single will be launched on the YouTube...read more

2
Birthday Special: Badshah’s pop songs that will make you dance

MUMBAI: It’s the birthday of the one whose ruled the indie pop music scene in India with his Bollywood hits like Kala Chasma, DJ Waley Babu to name a...read more

3
Pancham Nishad presents Samarpan - A Tribute to the pioneers of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the...read more

4
Tel Aviv's popular musical outfit Garden City Movement to tour India this December

MUMBAI: The trio will perform in four cities including slots at NH7 Weekender and Echoes of Earth festival. Consisting of Roy Avital, Joe Saar and...read more

5
Pawni Pandey's first independent Punjabi song 'Bore Ho Gayi' is here to steal your heart

MUMBAI: A peppy Punjabi track released by Pawni Pandey called Bore Ho Gayi is sure to make you get up and shake a leg on its beats. Click here to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group