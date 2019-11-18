For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Nov 2019 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan celebrates birthday bash with family and friends

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Neeti Mohan whose known for her songs First Class, Aithey Aa to name a few songs celebrated her birthday night bash with her family and friends at Radio Bar Mumbai.

Neeti being delighted by the celebration danced on Koi Mil Gaya addressing it to Nihaar Pandya.

 Check the videos below:

As always the Mohan sisters were seen bringing in the joy at Neeti’s birthday. Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Kriti Mohan were rejoicing at the party along with many other singers.

Neeti was swinging on the rhythm of Chandu Ke Chacha Ne along with her friends.

Singers like Harshdeep Kaur,  Anusha Mani, Vasuda Sharma and Antara Mitra were seen at the party too and gracing her birthday celebration.

