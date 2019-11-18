In India, music festivals are becoming an important part of the music culture: Vishal Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest music festivals in India Bollywood Music Project 5.0’ is back in Delhi and Mumbai for its fifth edition with an exciting line-up reveal.

On the same Amit Trivedi has been revealed as the headliner for day one of the 2 day Music Festival in Delhi and Vishal Bhardwaj, to be headlining for day one of the 2 day Music Festival in Mumbai.

“Bollywood music has always been globally recognized and acknowledged on a large scale. In India, music festivals are becoming an important part of the music culture and it’s great to see how Bollywood Music Project has created a community of music lovers that lives and breathes Bollywood. It’s great to be back at the festival,” added Vishal Bhardwaj who seems to be absolutely excited for the festival.

BMP is set Phase 2 and Phase 3 artists are yet to be announced and it can only get more exciting looking at the power-packed phase 1 roster.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for more updates.