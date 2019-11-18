For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2019 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

How Celine Dion found courage to return to music after tragedies

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion has opened up on how she gathered the courage to come back to music after experiencing tragedies in her life.

She had lost her husband of 21 years, Rene Angelil, and her older brother Daniel in 2016 after they succumbed to battle with cancer.

And now, she has come up with Courage, her first album recorded since the devastating loss, reports eonline.com.

"I needed to prove to my family, my friends, the business people, the industry, the fans... That I can sing and continue on and not have only a hit but a career," she told CBS.

"I've been so much involved, not only in my album but into the production of this show. I say what I like, I have ideas. They can be tacky, wrong. I'm not asking to be right. I'm just asking to be heard," she said, adding that, before Rene's passing, she didn't want to be in the meetings.

"I just wanted to sing the best way that I could and that's it. Basta! You do your job. But now Rene is not," she said.

Talking about taking charge, she said, "It's just the fact that I can be in the team of production and express my ideas... And that gives me a lot of, like, well, if that idea turned out into something super amazing, I'm not just a singer."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Celine Dion Rene Angelil
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2019

Beyond the Stars featuring Keshia B to Perform at NCPA

MUMBAI: The evening will cover an array of varied music bringing back some Hollywood nostalgia. The night will consist of famous and catchy tunes from Hollywood movies and Broadway musicals that have hit the silver screen over time from the ’70s till date.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Priyanka and Nick are 'People' magazine's Best Dressed for 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are "People" magazine's Best Dressed of the Year, it was announced on Wednesday. This is the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2019

Sherise D Souza Collective to rock at Hard Rock Cafe today!

MUMBAI: A versatile vocalist and songwriter, Sherise performs, writes songs in various genres such as Pop, Country, Blues, Rock n Roll, Reggae, Pop, Western Classical, Jazz, as well as her own compositions.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2019

Peter Andre shocked by his successful career

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre still can't believe the longevity of his career, as he says he sometimes has to pinch himself to make sure he's not dreaming. The 45-year-old singer said he still struggles to get

read more
News | 30 Jan 2019

Celine Dion remembers her late husband

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion says her late husband Rene Angelil is always beside her.In an interview with ITV's Lorraine, the Power of love hitmaker spoke about Angelil, who passed away three years ago, and how much she misses him every day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama India Limited announces financial results for second quarter

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio, announced its financread more

News
Maharashtra State Commission initiates radio channel for farmers

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices is aiming to set up tread more

News
Radio City celebrated Children's Day with 'Chillar Party' In Mumbai

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organised a fun filled activity, Chillar Partread more

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Hasan heads to UK soon for upcoming concerts

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has the Tamil film Laabam and an untitled Telugu project coming up, and is also focussing on her musical journey...read more

2
Darshan Raval's new song Tu Mileya's official audio track trends at #10

MUMBAI: King of romantic tracks Darshan Raval whose known to strike a chord with the audience through his melodious tracks has released an official...read more

3
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop 'Teri Hogayiyan' from Broken...But Beautiful 2

MUMBAI: Starting the week on a melodious note, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 dropped the original track from Broken… But Beautiful 2, a soulful song Teri...read more

4
Purple Haze's 'You & Me' receives remix treatment by Band Goose out now on Doorn Records

MUMBAI: With the original still making serious waves, Purple Haze’s collaboration with Belgian electronic rock outfit Goose, You & Me receives...read more

5
Birthday Special: Top 10 Neeti Mohan's melodious songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neeti Mohan birthday today, the singer whose driven our country crazy with marvellous songs like Kheech Meri Photo, Bang Bang to name a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group