ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop 'Teri Hogayiyan' from Broken...But Beautiful 2

MUMBAI: Starting the week on a melodious note, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 dropped the original track from Broken… But Beautiful 2, a soulful song Teri Hogayiyan is sung, composed and penned by the popular singer Vishal Mishra.

Viewers can witness the magic brewing between the lead pair Veer and Sameera.

Click here to view the track:

Memories Fade but the heart remembers. They moved on but have they let go? Will veer and Sameera find their way to each other again? …these questions will be answered in the upcoming season 2. This season we see Veer and Sameera have taken different paths and are involved with Debbie (played by Anuja Joshi) and Ahan (played by Gaurav Arora) respectively. But can two lost souls like theirs really stay away from each other for long?

Will their #BrokenBut Beautiful hearts be truly happy? Laws of attraction do hint at these two pieces of a magnet getting back to each other. But one can’t help but wonder if they will be able to live a fairytale life as the perfect couple or crumble under the weight of their past. It promises to be a series where layers will be unveiled as Veer and Sameera eventually find their way to each other or maybe not.

Jab pyaar ka ho ehsass aur saath ho koi khaas,* #TeriHogaiyaan* will touch your heart! Listen to this heart-warming soundtrack now.

‘Broken…But Beautiful’, which made its way into audiences’ hearts on exactly the same day last year, is all set to repeat history through its riveting storyline and music.