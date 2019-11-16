For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Nov 2019 12:00

Revered DJ and producer Dirty South unveils emotional new single 'All I Need'

MUMBAI: Two time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and Film Director Dirty South has unveiled his new single All I Need, out on Friday 15 November via Phazing Records.

Underpinned by the soaring vocals of singer Marion Amira, All I Need is an emotional dance track filled with progressive chords and powerful breakdowns.

Producing music since 2004, Dirty South has firmly established his position as one of the most revered producers in dance music over the past 16 years. A recurring hitmaker, the Australian-Serbian artist has seen success with past releases such as City Of Dreams which racked up over 40 million streams on Spotify, and fan favourite releases I Swear and his remix for Lane 8 No Captain which have contributed to his journey to the top.

The widely acclaimed producer has been nominated for two ARIA Awards for “Best Dance Release” in 2005 and 2006, and two GRAMMY Awards for Best Remixed Recording for Kaskade’s Sorry in 2008, and in 2011 for his remix of The Temper Trap’s ‘Sweet Disposition’, whilst winning the Best Producer trophy in 2007 at the inthemix Top 50 Awards.

He’s a diverse and dynamic dance mogul equally capable of producing club-focused anthems as well as being renowned as a high quality remixer and has produced reworks for the likes of Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, U2, Miike Snow, and many others.

In 2018, Dirty South released two full length studio albums (XV and darko), and this year he celebrated 16 years at the top with Little Devious, a 4-track EP released on Lane 8’s record label which he presented on a 13-date tour across North America, Mexico, Australia and Brazil. 

A frequent and relentless live performer, Dirty South has dominated the international touring circuit, headlining gigs at Creamfields, Avalon Hollywood, Tomorrowland, Storm Festival, Big Slap Festival, EDC and many more. Known for carrying a dynamic sound that is equally as perfect for the club scene as it is film scores, Dirty South has proven himself to be one of the most eclectic acts in dance music. 

All I Need is the next story in the chapter of one of modern dance music’s biggest talents and is available for streaming everywhere now.

