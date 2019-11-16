For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Nov 2019 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Heldens, Firebeatz, Schella and Carla Monroe team-up for high-energy feel-good anthem 'Lift Me Up'

MUMBAI: Firebeatz and Schella return to Heldeep Records after this year’s Bounce with Pexem, and this time they’re teaming up with label boss Oliver Heldens himself and talented vocalist, Carla Monroe. The result is a slice of pumping, feel good house music that you won’t be able to resist.

Taut kicks and fizzing claps build the backbone of the track before pummeling bass and cute synth arps roll into play. Monroe’s sensual vocal arrives over a playful electro house riff, building in tandem with the synth’s sustained notes to reach an explosive climax that has some ‘90s rave vocal flavour to it.

 Listen here :

Oliver Heldens X Firebeatz & Schella - Lift Me Up (feat. Carla Monroe) | Heldeep Records | Spinnin' Records

Out now!

The rave feel continues in the next breakdown as rolling old skool breakbeats filter into play. A commanding string section joins in to add more majesty still before a huge build thrusts the track higher, and finally the drop allows the electro lead to buzz and pulsate in its full, intense glory. This is club music to the nth degree, fine-tuned for maximum impact.

Already receiving support from the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Don Diablo, R3hab, Bingo Players, Fedde le Grand and many more, it has all the hallmarks of another smash. After a huge drop of the track at the Heldeep Records ADE party, it’s now ready to be unleashed on a hotly-anticipating world.

The new record comes after Heldens latest single Turn Me On, which has topped charts around the world. Currently sitting at #12 on the UK Official Top 40 Chart, the record has amassed over 21 million streams globally in 6 weeks since its release. Placing #7 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ poll this year, the Dutch superstar continues to raise the bar as one of the leading DJ/producers in the game.

Tags
Oliver Heldens Firebeatz Bounce David Guetta Martin Garrix Afrojack Don Diablo R3hab Fedde Le Grand
Related news
News | 08 Nov 2019

Oliver Heldens remixes Y2k and Bbno$'S smash hit 'Lalala'

MUMBAI: With over 850 million cumulative streams, Y2K and bbno$’ infectious Lalala has been one of the year’s big breakthrough hits. Charting Top 10 at pop around the world, it has become inescapable, and now gets a huge house rework from the master that is Oliver Heldens.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2019

Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show is finally here!

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries The Martin Garrix Show has returned for a fourth season and kicks off in Las Vegas were he badly injures himself after a week of Vegas craziness.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2019

Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike want to work with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DVLM) love and respect Bollywoods Chulbul Pandey Salman Khan, and say they want to work with the Indian superstar.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2019

Fedde Le Grand gives Charlie Puth's hit 'Mother' a lively rework

MUMBAI: After a widely successful year with performances all over the world, Fedde Le Grand returns with a massive cross genre remix for Charlie Puth’s Mother. Fedde Le Grand adds his own vibrant flair to Mother creating an entirely new vision for the song.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Children's Day with 'Chillar Party' In Mumbai

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organised a fun filled activity, Chillar Partread more

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

top# 5 articles

1
Camila gets 'Shakespeare in love' quote as first ink

MUMBAI: Pop star Camila Cabello has got her first tattoo.The Senorita hit maker appears to have taken inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's 1998 movie...read more

2
Mount Kismet unveil captivating debut album 'Warmer Lanes'

MUMBAI: Mysterious trio Mount Kismet have unveiled their debut album Warmes Lanes, out 15 November via Disco Halal. A collection of chugging, highly...read more

3
Revered DJ and producer Dirty South unveils emotional new single 'All I Need'

MUMBAI: Two time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and Film Director Dirty South has unveiled his new single All I Need, out on Friday 15 November via ...read more

4
Jonas Blue and RetroVision join forces on new club track 'All Night Long'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum DJ and producer Jonas Blue and rising French DJ Retrovision have teamed up for their new collaboration, All Night Long....read more

5
Klingande unveils masterful debut double album, The Album

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling DJ and producer Klingande has released his highly-anticipated debut double album, The Album, out now via Ultra Music.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group