News |  16 Nov 2019

Khalid drops new track 'Up All Night'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum global superstar Khalid drops new track Up All Night via Right Hand Music Group / RCA Records.



Khalid - Up All Night



Khalid says, Up All Night is a song that I wrote while on tour. It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”   

Khalid is currently on his Free Spirit world tour, which Billboard called captivating. In August he wrapped up his North American tour dates where he played back to back nights at STAPLES Center and Madison Square Garden. This tour is in support of his latest album Free Spirit, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. 

Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” 2019 International Dates:

DATE                                                  CITY                                       VENUE

Wednesday, November 20                 Auckland, NZ                          Spark Arena

Thursday, November 21                     Auckland, NZ                          Spark Arena

Tuesday, November 26                      Boondall, AUS                        Brisbane Ent. Centre

Thursday, November 28                     Melbourne, AUS                     Rod Laver Arena

Monday, December 02                       Hindmarsh, AUS                     Adelaide Ent. Centre

Wednesday, December 04                 Sydney Olympic Park, AUS   Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday, December 05                     Sydney Olympic Park, AUS   Qudos Bank Arena

Khalid Up All Night music Staples Centre Madison Square Garden
