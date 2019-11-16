For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Jonas Blue and RetroVision join forces on new club track 'All Night Long'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum DJ and producer Jonas Blue and rising French DJ Retrovision have teamed up for their new collaboration, All Night Long.

Pairing organic instrumentation with electronic synthesis, Jonas and RetroVision have conjured up an infectious dancefloor hit on All Night Long. The track is the sophomore release from Jonas’ new Electronic Nature label, home for the UK hitmaker’s specialist, club-friendly releases.

Listen here :

Jonas Blue, RetroVision - All Night Long

Preview, download or stream All Night Long by Jonas Blue Watch Visualiser

Jonas launched his Electronic Nature imprint with the release of ‘I Wanna Dance’ earlier this year. He previously explained, “The ethos behind the label is to embrace and channel the clubbier side of who I am, and also over time I’d also like to bring new talent through, as I have done with featured vocalists. I’d like to help nurture some of the new house and electronic music producers via releases on the label.”

All Night Long comes off the back of Jonas’ Day of The Dead headline show at London’s Ministry of Sound and his stint at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, where he played at the AMF Arena alongside the likes of David Guetta, Don Diablo and Tïesto.  Jonas will be embarking on a six-date The Blueprint headline tour of the UK and Ireland next March, where he will perform shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, London, Cardiff and Manchester. He will bring ‘The Blueprint’ tour over to Japan for an eagerly awaited run of shows.

At just 22-years-old, RetroVision’s original production and remixes have not only been supported by hundreds of thousands of fans online but some of the most well-known and respected DJs on the planet, receiving plays at EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival Miami and on SiriusXM.

An infectious crossover track, ‘All Night Long’ brings both Jonas and RetroVision’s production talents to the fore and is a strong serving of what Jonas Blue’s Electronic Nature label has to offer.
 

