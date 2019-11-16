Eli Brown releases rework of Dom Dolla’s latest smash 'San Frandisco'

MUMBAI: Dom Dolla’s San Frandisco is already a worldwide hit, reaching the global viral chart, as well as viral charts in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Netherlands, Belgium and receiving support from Diplo, MK, Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard, Pete Tong, MistaJam and Billboard. Now Dom Dolla has enlisted house producer, Eli Brown for an official remix, giving the track a chugging bassline and underground feel.

Dom Dolla talks about why he asked Eli Brown to remix the track “Eli’s sense of groove is relentless and this remix is no exception. I’ve been playing his weapons for years so it’s great to finally get his take on one of my own records and he has put such a nasty late night feel to it. Great bloke too, thanks for smashing it mate”

Listen here:

Eli Brown’s continual stream of releases on labels such as Repopulate Mars, DFTD, Kaluki and Toolroom have led the Bristol artist to receive endorsements from the likes of Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Fisher, Claude VonStroke, Black Madonna, Denis Sulta, Calvin Harris and Annie Mac. Making waves as one of the most innovative and dynamic producers in the dance music scene, his recent hit collaboration with Solardo, ‘XTC’ was Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ and received countless daytime spins on BBC Radio 1.

Melbourne producer, Dom Dolla has become an international success following his 2018 release Take It, which earned him the title of ‘Future Star of 2019’ by Pete Tong and One to Watch by Billboard Dance. Following up Take It, the 2 x ARIA nominated artist has now bolstered his flair for creating perfect dancefloors hits with the recent release of San Frandisco. The track rapidly flew to the #1 most played track on triple j, hit the global viral top 50 and entered Shazam charts across Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.

Dom Dolla - San Frandisco (Eli Brown Remix) is out now!