Paddy Fields 2019 to set musical trends on 29 Nov

MUMBAI: Continuing its legacy of last three years, the Paddy Fields 2019 will be coming up with rainbow of music with seven different performers spreading the aura of music. The performers will hit almost all kinds of forms of music during the two day event on 29 November and 30 November, 2019 at Central Hall, Nesco, Goregaon (East), Mumbai. The music lovers will get to listen the versatile Sukhwinder Singh along with Meet Brothers, Munawwar Masoom, Osman Mir, Pooja Gaitonde, Purbayan Chatterjee and Abhijit Pohankar. Paddy Fields 2019

Like every year, the Paddy fields 2019 have been doing valuable additions in their upcoming seasons. The season of 2019 will work on theme to pay tribute to the writers, composers, musicians, vocalist and the music directors. Along with this, the season will have the class of music lovers for hard core Bollywood lovers to Gazal fans as well as Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati folks singers along with Qawali, Eastern and Western Music. With all the hit numbers and Folk music, the music lovers will get to listen and quest the musical thirst.

Following the Theme, Purbayan Chatterjee and Tanushree Shankar Dance Troupe will pay tribute to great Anand Shakar. Purbayan Chatterji added, “I shall be performing with the Tanushree Shankar Dance Troupe and pay tribute to the great Anand Shankar Ji who was one of the Maveric musicians of our times. He was the musician and composer who was way ahead of our times. We will be paying tribute to some of the immortal time less compositions as well as presenting some of my own compositions and some of the folk compositions of our country, molded and presented in the sound of Anand Shankarji. I have a fantastic array of musicians with me, so please be there.”

Abhijit Pohankar, A known name in Marathi Classical Singing will bring Marathi Folk to the event, added, “I will be excited to perform in the Paddyfields 2019. I will be performing on

Marathi Folk Songs including Nami, Abhang and Kirtan, but with the fusion set up. I am sure you will rock on the songs which we are bringing, the Pure Folks Mix with Grooves.”

Paddy Fields is known as India’s only music festival that takes the beauty of Indian folk music and presents it to an audience accustomed to Bollywood and International music! It’s the festival where music lovers discover traditional music they have never heard, are introduced to artistes they’ve never seen and watch familiar artistes perform sets that are brand new to both the artiste and the audience.

The performers including Meet Brothers and Munawwar Masoom have shown their excitement to take part in the event. They have also asked the music lovers to be present and witness the variety of music. The Meet Brothers, who will be performing on Punjabi folk addressed, “You have always seen you perform and rock on the Bollywood songs, but this

time it will be different as we will be performing to pay the tribute to Punjabi Folk Singer Prakash Kaurji and Surender Kaurji. It will going to be very different, unique and you will going to be love it.” The

Known Sufi Musician Munawwar Masoom said, “It is the most known Folk Fusion programme all across the country. I am excited to perform here.”

Schedule

29 th November

8 pm to 9 pm – Pooja Gaitonde

9.15 pm to10.15 pm - Munnawar Masoom

10.30 pm to 11.30 pm – Meet Brothers

30 th November

7 pm to 8 pm - PURBAYAN CHATTERJEE & THE TANUSREE SHANKAR DANCE

TROUPE

8.15 pm to 9.15 pm – Osman Mir

9.30 pm to 10.30 pm – Abhijit Pohankar

10.45 pm to 12 pm – Sukhwinder Singh