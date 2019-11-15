For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Nov 2019 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Chillz releases soulful new single 'Winning'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ/producer, DJ Chillz has unveiled her latest single in the form of ‘Winning’, featuring the sultry vocals of East London singer, Miss Locker.

With her signature blend of Afrobeats, House and RnB, Winning delivers pure soul. Combining percussion and bouncy drum beats with Miss Locker’s dulcet tones, this next offering to come from Chillz is yet another addition to a burgeoning catalogue of prime productions.

Listen here:

The founder of Riddim Nights London and the syndicated Eclectic Sounds Radio Show, DJ Chillz has been a force within the music industry for a while now. Known for her skills behind the decks, eclectic live sets and her effortless ability to combine the rhythm of Afrobeats with RnB and House, Chillz has stepped into the spotlight as a talented producer - her sounds regularly appearing across the airwaves of BBC 1Xtra and Capital Xtra.

Winning marks an exciting new chapter for Chillz as she steadily climbs up the ranks of rising female talent making their mark on the industry.

