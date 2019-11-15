For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Nov 2019 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Chrissy's battle with depression 'strengthened' her bond with John

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend feels his wife Chrissy Teigen's battle with postpartum depression has deepened their relationship.

The couple have been married for six years and they are parents Luna, three, and one-year-old Miles.

However, after welcoming Luna in 2016, Chrissy, 33, was diagnosed with postpartum depression after suffering physical pain, exhaustion and ‘spontaneous crying', reports metro.co.uk.

In an interview to People, John, who was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" said: "Parenthood deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid.

"Then Chrissy's going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship."

(Source: IANS)

John Legend Chrissy Teigen music
