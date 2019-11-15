For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Nov 2019 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanungo wins 'Most Versatile Singer' at the Digital awards

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo’s popularity has been on the incline ever since he burst into the independent music scene with his chart buster track Baaki baatein peene baad, which continues to rule the hearts of party goers till date. The singer has gone on to make some of the most foot tapping tracks in recent times and his latest single Hona Chaida too continues to climb the charts.

Adding another feather to his cap, Arjun bagged the award for Most Versatile singer at the  Digital awards. The honour recognises outstanding content creation and excellence in the ever growing Digital Space. The award is a validation for Arjun who strives tirelessly to better his previous works, adds a source, “Arjun has a loyal fan base and he works meticulously in order to give his fans great music. This award will only motivate him to work harder.” Apart from winning the award, Arjun even performed at the ceremony and enthralled the audience with his inimitable energy and foot tapping songs.

Previously, Arjun has also bagged the best debut award at GIMA 2015 and was featured in the TIMES 100 most desirable men in 2016 ahead of the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The singer, apart from Hona Chaida also sang Naadaaniya from The Sky is Pink recently.

