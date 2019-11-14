For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2019 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Marilyn Monroe wore no underwear for President Kennedy serenade

MUMBAI: Movie icon Marilyn Monroe was naked underneath the famously form-fitting dress she wore while singing a flirty Happy Birthday, Mr. President to then US leader John F. Kennedy, according to a new book.

The late movie star serenaded the tragic President at a Democratic Party fundraiser in New York City a few days ahead of his 45th birthday in May, 1962, fuelling rumours suggesting she was having affairs with both Kennedy and his brother Robert, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Late director Mike Nichols shared a secret from beyond the grave in the just-published "Life Isn't Everything, Mike Nichols, As Remembered By 103 Of His Closest Friends," by Ash Carter and Sam Kashner. The book comprises tales the Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? filmmaker shared with friends and acquaintances before he died in 2014.

Monroe's story in the book comes from New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who told the book's writers, Ash Carter and Sam Kashner, what her friend relayed about the evening.

"When Marilyn sang Happy Birthday to Jack Kennedy in the famous dress she had to be sewn into, the sequined Jean Louis (designer) gown, Mike was there that night," she remembered.

"He told me, 'I was standing right behind Marilyn, completely invisible, when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President, and, indeed, the corny thing happened. Her dress split for my benefit, and there was Marilyn, and, yes, indeed, she didn't wear any underwear'."

Monroe died less than three months later, aged 36, of a drug overdose, while President Kennedy was assassinated the following year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Marilyn Monroe President Kennedy New York
Related news
News | 07 Nov 2019

Students of SOI Music Academy win big at 'Jumeirah Sounds'

MUMBAI: The students of the SOI Music Academy at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai won awards at the 3rd International Youth Competition - Jumeirah Sounds Dubai UAE.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2019

Sarod brothers Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali captivating America with a tribute to the Hindu Devi

MUMBAI: Internationally renowned Indian Classical musicians and brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have embarked on their 2019 US Tour. The tour which also features their father & Guru, the eminent Indian Sarod player, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is titled 'Sarod Trilogy’.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2019

Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet sparks off pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet has set off fan speculation over whether she is pregnant. Expecting, went Nicki's one-word tweet, according to a report in the website goss.ie.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New Yorker Festival in New York City, Porter opened up about his

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Children's Day with 'Chillar Party' In Mumbai

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organised a fun filled activity, Chillar Partread more

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ahmed Khan expresses the sacrifices of a musician in his latest single 'Nuit Blanche'

Following the ongoing success of his debut album Ahmed Khan is thrilled to announce the release of his second single Nuit Blanche Ahmed Khan is a 27-...read more

2
Freddie Mercury lost a foot as he battled AIDS

MUMBAI:  Queen frontman and late rock legend Freddie Mercury lost a foot during his battle with AIDS.The superstar was diagnosed with the disease in...read more

3
Peter Andre's strict dating rules for daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he is going to be very strict when his daughter, Princess, 12, starts dating someone. He found it funny to find out...read more

4
Pink confirms she is taking a break from music

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has confirmed that she will be taking a break from music for at least a year.The 40-year-old singer has spent the past two years...read more

5
Makers of 'Hotel Mumbai' release a special patriotic anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group