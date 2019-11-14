For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Nov 2019 12:16 |  By RnMTeam

Composer duo Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu win 'Best Music Composer(s)' award for 'Kulfikumar Bajewala'

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Nakash Aziz who has lit up the party numbers scenario in Bollywood over the last few years and enthralled music fans across the world with his chart buster tracks. Now the singer has added another feather to his cap, this time for his composing skills with partner Sargam Jassu.

The duo won the award for best composer(s) at the recently concluded ITA awards for their work in Kulfikumar Bajewala. A source close to Nakash and Sargam adds that the award was special more so since the show revolves around music.

“In Kulfikumar Bajewala, music plays an integral part to the the proceedings and therefore its almost as pivotal as any of the characters. Nakash and Sargam treated the show like a film and meticulously worked towards creating music that would strike a chord with the viewers. A show on music without great music would’ve been a disappointment and hence Nakash and Sargam left no stone unturned to make the score as melodious as they could.”

Talking about winning the award, Nakash says, “Prestigious awards like these are a validation for any artist that we are doing something right and that the audience’s are liking our work. It pushes us to better our previous works and make better music, which should be every musician’s endeavour. I humbly thank the viewers and ITA for bestowing us with this honour.”

Tags
Sargam Jassu music
Related news
News | 13 Nov 2019

'Tasveer' is a tribute to Jagjit Singh: Kabir Ahmad Khan

Mumbai: Kabir Ahmad Khan and Athar  a music composer duo Kabir-Athar from Delhi, fame of the Musafir’s composition are back with another recent release Tasveer filled with overwhelming emotions. “Tasveer is a tribute to Jagjit Singh,” said Kabir Ahmad Khan.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar is fine now, confirms family

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar whose given her vocals to songs Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Raam Teri Ganga Maili, Ek Radha Ek Meera to name a few was critical a few days back due to chest congestion is much better now claims her family.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2019

Katie Waissel opens up on weight loss post pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Waissel, who lost almost 12 kilos in seven months, says her body looks better now. In an interview to Closer, the Don't speak hitmaker opened up about her weight loss journey post giving birth to her son Hudson in July 2018, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2019

Peter Andre's strict dating rules for daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he is going to be very strict when his daughter, Princess, 12, starts dating someone.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-9th 2020. The central theme of this edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival is Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

top# 5 articles

1
Makers of 'Hotel Mumbai' release a special patriotic anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end...read more

2
Composer duo Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu win 'Best Music Composer(s)' award for 'Kulfikumar Bajewala'

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Nakash Aziz who has lit up the party numbers scenario in Bollywood over the last few years and enthralled music fans across...read more

3
Peter Andre's strict dating rules for daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he is going to be very strict when his daughter, Princess, 12, starts dating someone. He found it funny to find out...read more

4
Katie Waissel opens up on weight loss post pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Waissel, who lost almost 12 kilos in seven months, says her body looks better now. In an interview to Closer, the Don't speak...read more

5
'Tasveer' is a tribute to Jagjit Singh: Kabir Ahmad Khan

Mumbai: Kabir Ahmad Khan and Athar  a music composer duo Kabir-Athar from Delhi, fame of the Musafir’s composition are back with another recent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group