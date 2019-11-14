For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Nov 2019 16:30

Badshah has newfound respect for actors, filmmakers after acting debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah made his acting debut this year and he says now he has newfound respect for filmmakers and actors.

Although the film Khandaani Shafakhana, which marked his debut as an actor, failed to create fireworks at the box office, his experience of working on it will "always be one of the biggest learning experiences of my life".

"I was lucky to be part of a tremendous team who were more of friends and made me feel very comfortable with what I was doing. It was amazing to be among such hardworking people as Sonakshi (Sinha). Playing Gabru was both, difficult and easy for me because I had seen so many Punjabi pop stars while growing up and I already had a character lay out in mind," he said.

"It was while executing it in front of the camera, with his own nuances and then the complete transition in the last courtroom scene, was the challenge," he added.

His co-star Sonakshi had played a very important role in helping him decide and go ahead with the film.

"She read the script first and had recommended my name. When I spoke to her, she made me go for it. I did not have to prepare much for the role. I had a certain image of Gabru in my mind from the moment I heard the script and I was just going with the flow. I definitely have a lot of newfound respect for filmmakers and actors after this experience. I think the whole process was a lot of fun," said Badshah.

Khandaani Shafakhana will be aired on Sony MAX on November 22.

(Source: IANS)

