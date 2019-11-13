'Tasveer' is a tribute to Jagjit Singh: Kabir Ahmad Khan

Mumbai: Kabir Ahmad Khan and Athar a music composer duo Kabir-Athar from Delhi, fame of the Musafir’s composition are back with another recent release Tasveer filled with overwhelming emotions.

“Tasveer is a tribute to Jagjit Singh,” said Kabir Ahmad Khan.

Watch here:

Further he also mentioned, “Jagjit Singhs sound engineer Amey Londhe, worked for this single Tasveer and his words “Jagjit ji ki yaad dila di” really touched us and was like the most satisfying moment.”

Every individual has a picture in his/her bedroom as a memory and this is how the name Tasveer was associated after the whole single was ready.

The amazing direction by Inderjeet Singh Virdi was an add on for Tasveer

Stay tuned for Kabir and Athar’s upcoming punjabi song Tera Banke Rahu which has electronic sound base and they will also be seen collaborating with Abhay Jodhpurkar for Barsat.