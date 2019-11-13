Lata Mangeshkar is fine now, confirms family

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar whose given her vocals to songs Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Raam Teri Ganga Maili, Ek Radha Ek Meera to name a few was critical a few days back due to chest congestion is much better now claims her family.

A statement from her family diluted our stress on this topic.

They mentioned, “Lata Mangeshkar is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank you for being with us and respecting our privacy.

Well we pray for a speedy recovery for the nightingale of our country and you stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for more updates.