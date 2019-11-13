For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Nov 2019

Katie Waissel opens up on weight loss post pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Waissel, who lost almost 12 kilos in seven months, says her body looks better now.

In an interview to Closer, the Don't speak hitmaker opened up about her weight loss journey post giving birth to her son Hudson in July 2018, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said, "I can't believe what my body is capable of. In many ways, it's better than before I had a baby. When I look in the mirror I actually stop in disbelief, because I can't believe it's me and that my cellulite has gone.'

"Don't get me wrong, my b**bs are as flat as pancakes from breastfeeding and my nipples are five inches long, but I've worked hard. I'm more toned and sculpted and I feel stronger," she said.

Katie revealed that she has ditched sugary foods, exercises three times a week and during her fitness journey, has also become a newly qualified personal trainer.

(Source: IANS)

