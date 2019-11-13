For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Nov 2019

Ahmed Khan expresses the sacrifices of a musician in his latest single 'Nuit Blanche'

Following the ongoing success of his debut album Ahmed Khan is thrilled to announce the release of his second single Nuit Blanche

Ahmed Khan is a 27-year-old independent Punjabi singer hailing from Belgium. Having initially started as a songwriter and producer, often ghost writing for well-known Punjabi artists for the last 3 years, Ahmed has recently pursued his own career in music. An avid listener of artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Noor Jahan and Chamkila, Ahmed has been influenced by classic sounds.

Watch here:

Nuit Blanche which is the French translation of White Night is symbolic of the sleepless nights Ahmed encountered whilst working on his debut album. During the hours of late-night productivity, whilst the rest of the world slept, Ahmed Khan was working on his craft and Nuit Blanche was created. Exemplifying the struggles of a musician, the track is expressive of the sacrifices Ahmed had to make in order to create music even if that meant compromising time spent with that special person.

One of the biggest fruits of his labour is his recently released debut album Love Affair. Love Affair is the perfect introduction to Ahmed Khan as an artist who is set to refresh the Urban Asian music scene. His debut single Rollin was playlisted by BBC Asian Network, and on renowned global Bollywood TV channel B4U Music and BritAsia, as well as extensive coverage on leading media websites. 

Ahmed aims to fly the flag for Belgium and become the first recognised Punjabi act to make an impact from the country, with a vision to inspire others to follow suit.

The music video is currently playing on B4U Music and other major TV channels.

