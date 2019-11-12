For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2019 18:27 |  By Minal Owal

My whole life revolves around CASA BACARDÍ ’s theme party ‘Do What Moves You’: The Spindoctor

MUMBAI: Sanjay Meriya aka The Spindoctor, a new age electronic artist who happens to be practicing djing since 11 years recently performed at “CASA BACARDÍ a vibrant, new, immersive platform launched by BACARDÍ. To know more about the musician, we had a conversation where he spoke about his performance.

“CASA BACARDÍ is fun, its Afro vibe with Caribbean theme is amazing. As a kid I always watched these party advertisements and wished to play as a DJ in Bacardi parties and here I am playing for one of these,” said SpinDoc.

Further talking about CASA BACARDÍ , he added, “I fit very well with the brand as my whole life revolves around Casa Bacardi’s Do What Moves You and music moves me the most so my association with this relates to my life.”

In the past SpinDoc has worked with Gully Gang, Raja Kumari, Divine, Naezy. We asked the musician what were the qualities he would like to absorb from these artists, “Every artist has its own aura and personality and I try to absorb the positive qualities within myself.”

In a conversation about future projects, the DJ revealed Hip hop is his main forte but he wouldn’t mind trying urban Bollywood music as well. Moreover there is also a collaboration with the famous band called Doorben on a urban hip hop track.

Stay tuned for more updates on SpinDoctor and his new releases.

Tags
Divine Raja Kumari Naezy Monica Dogra Raftaar Gully Gang
Related news
News | 11 Nov 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Acting is not my cup of tea

MUMBAI: He regularly makes news with his instant winner rap numbers, as well as the often-controversial lyrics of the songs.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2019

Awards should never be on bucket lists, experiences should: Emiway Bantai

MUMBAI: With a heap of popularity that Bombay’s rapper Emiway Bantai has achieved, it’s a proud moment for us to know that he has bagged an award for the 'best Indian act' at the Europe Music Awards which were held on 3-4 November 2019 at Seville, Spain, the awards that aired live and exclusivel

read more
News | 11 Oct 2019

5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful compositions by the contestants, unique writing and beats and soul-stirring renditions.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Raja Kumari releases official music video of 'Karma'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari has released the official music video of her track Karma. She says the track is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar is fine now, confirms family

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar whose given her vocals to songs Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Raam Teri Ganga Maili, Ek Radha Ek Meera to...read more

3
Katy Perry: Excited to indulge in all things Indian

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Katy Perry wants to enjoy every bit of her time in India. The American pop diva, who will perform live here over...read more

4
My whole life revolves around CASA BACARDÍ ’s theme party ‘Do What Moves You’: The Spindoctor

MUMBAI: Sanjay Meriya aka The Spindoctor, a new age electronic artist who happens to be practicing djing since 11 years recently performed at “CASA...read more

5
Peter Andre's strict dating rules for daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he is going to be very strict when his daughter, Princess, 12, starts dating someone. He found it funny to find out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group