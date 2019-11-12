For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Nov 2019 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Kirra reveal new ‘Caving In’ music video and single

MUMBAI: Oklahoma City's hardest-working alternative metal band Kirra have revealed a new music video and single for the song 'Caving In'. Caving In is the first single from the band's upcoming full-length album Redefine, which is set for a worldwide release on January 31. The video was directed by Mathew Austin at Stillpoint Visions. Watch it right now at this location.

"Caving In felt relevant for this time in our country where everything feels so chaotic and uncertain," says guitarist Daxton Page, "so the song is about taking the chaos around you, confronting it bravely and turning it into order." Vocalist Gabriel Parson adds, "The song came from a personal experience of mine which quickly evolved into a more general concept about having courage when everything around you feels like it’s collapsing."

Watch here :

Kirra will release Redefine on January 31, 2020. The album contains an earful of seventeen melodious active rock anthems. It was produced by guitarist Daxton Page and mastered by Matt Mercado (Soil, The Outfit, Candlebox).

Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more!

For more information on Kirra, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Kirra tour dates w/ Blacktop Mojo, Otherwise, Lullwater (tickets)

November 12 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub
November 13 - Joplin, MO @ Guitars Rock N Country Bar
November 15 - Lakewood, OH @ Winchester
November 16 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
November 17 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
November 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus
November 21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
November 22 - Lancaster, PA @ The Lizard Lounge
November 23 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
November 24 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
November 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
November 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

