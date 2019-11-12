Kirra reveal new ‘Caving In’ music video and single

MUMBAI: Oklahoma City's hardest-working alternative metal band Kirra have revealed a new music video and single for the song 'Caving In'. Caving In is the first single from the band's upcoming full-length album Redefine, which is set for a worldwide release on January 31. The video was directed by Mathew Austin at Stillpoint Visions. Watch it right now at this location.

"Caving In felt relevant for this time in our country where everything feels so chaotic and uncertain," says guitarist Daxton Page, "so the song is about taking the chaos around you, confronting it bravely and turning it into order." Vocalist Gabriel Parson adds, "The song came from a personal experience of mine which quickly evolved into a more general concept about having courage when everything around you feels like it’s collapsing."

Watch here :

Kirra will release Redefine on January 31, 2020. The album contains an earful of seventeen melodious active rock anthems. It was produced by guitarist Daxton Page and mastered by Matt Mercado (Soil, The Outfit, Candlebox).

Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more!

For more information on Kirra, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Kirra tour dates w/ Blacktop Mojo, Otherwise, Lullwater (tickets)

November 12 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

November 13 - Joplin, MO @ Guitars Rock N Country Bar

November 15 - Lakewood, OH @ Winchester

November 16 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

November 17 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

November 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus

November 21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

November 22 - Lancaster, PA @ The Lizard Lounge

November 23 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

November 24 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

November 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

November 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend