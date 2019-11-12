For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Nov 2019 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Kerry Katona called 'cokehead' by daughter's classmates

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona, who has been always open about her drug addiction in the past, recently expressed her shock when she discovered her 12-year-old daughter Heidi's classmates call her ‘cokehead’.

In her latest new! magazine column, the Like Other Girls hit maker wrote, "Our Heidi came home a couple of weeks ago saying one of the kids in her class had called me a cokehead. How do kids of 12 know about my drugs past from over a decade ago?"

Kerry, mother of five, feels her children's peers shouldn't know about her previous personal issues, reports ok.co.uk.

"It goes to show the parents are talking about me to their children. I didn't know what a cokehead was at that age and I don't think the kids in Heidi's class should be aware of my problems.

She shared that her daughter was defensive of her.

"Heidi is defensive of me, but I've always been open about it with my kids, so they know the truth," she added.

(Source: IANS)

