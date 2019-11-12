For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Nov 2019 14:22

Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-9th 2020. The central theme of this edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival is Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation.

The Mystic Kalinga Festival (MKF) returns to the temple city, smart city, the sports city and the city of culture and spirituality, the capital city of Odisha. During the two days, Bhubaneshwar will witness over 100 renowned writers, poets and artistes performing and speaking at the two-day event. Eminent speakers include the likes of Amish Tripathi, Purushottam Agrawal, Kailash Kher, Subha Mudgal, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Mooralala Marwada, Smita Bellur, Sanjukta Wagh,Hitesh Dutia, Madhavas Rock Band and many others .

The Mystic Kalinga Literary Awards have been instituted in 2017 to recognize and celebrate prolific and inspiring writers, poets and performers. From this year Prize money of Rupees One Lakh each, along with a khadi shawl and certificate for the laureate. Two awards will be presented including the Mystic Kalinga Literary Award – Odia, which will be conferred on a person making towering contributions to the Odia language, literature and culture.

The second award is Mystic Kalinga Literary Award - Indian and Global Languages, which will conferred on a personality with a corpus work in any Indian or international language.

An international jury has been instituted to nominate and finalize these awardees. The awardees will be chosen keeping in mind their contribution to their specific language and genre, as well as the contemporary appeal and relevance of their work.

Mystic Kalinga Festival, Founder and President Rashmi Ranjan Parida highlighted the need to focus on literature especially on history, mysticism, music, dance, and spiritual literature. He expressed happiness on the huge positive response that the last three editions of Mystic Kalinga Festival has received from audiences across India and the world.

Announcing the dates of the festival, Director and Founder, Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, “Mystic Kalinga Festival celebrates the spirit of mystics, philosophers and poet saints, reflecting on the lyrical and creative aspects of their work and teachings, in a fulfilling two-day programme. The works and philosophies of these mystics is all about inclusiveness – and every year, Mystic Kalinga Festival celebrates this philosophy, bringing to music, dance, poetry-lovers an unforgettable experience of listening to leading exponents of the Music, Dance, art, poetry and literature. The Festival celebrates the uniqueness of Mystic India”.

