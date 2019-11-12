For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2019 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Snake to be back in India

MUMBAI: French DJ Snake, who was in Mumbai earlier this year, is set to be back in India for the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to Goa this year.

The artiste, popular for songs such as Lean on, Let me love you and Taki Taki, will perform songs from his new album "Carte Blanche" for the first time in India.

"I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible," DJ Snake said.

"I am excited to play my newest album, 'Carte Blanche' for everyone there. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn't not come back this year and play it to them. I read all their comments, I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year here. It was important to me. India has been a huge influence on my music and 'Magenta Riddim' from my album was inspired from there and the video shot there," he added.

He is looking forward to his visit to Goa.

"I have heard so many good things about Goa so I am going to see another new place... for me in India which is another highlight. I wanna see the whole country," he said.

The Sunburn festival will begin from 27 December.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Snake Goa Let Me Love You Taki Taki music
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2019

Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-9th 2020. The central theme of this edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival is Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Bumble presents 'an evening with Zaeden'

MUMBAI: The social networking app by women, for everyone has teamed up with new millennial pop sensation, Zaeden, to give Bumble users exclusive access to an intimate gig with him in Mumbai on Friday, 15 November.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar stable, but still in hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar has chest congestion; is stable now (Lead)

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure", is now stable and recovering.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2019

Lucky Ali features in a collaborative album with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer

MUMBAI: The collaboration between Eliezer Botzer and Lucky Ali can be described in different ways, a connection between India and Israel, between Islam and Judaism, or between East and West.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

Interviews
With Malangs we would expand our talent spotting network in small towns and villages across India: Bluenote Entertainment's MD Prashant Kumar
,

Bluenote Entertainment, a noted name in the field of events and entertainment, has launched read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bumble presents 'an evening with Zaeden'

MUMBAI: The social networking app by women, for everyone has teamed up with new millennial pop sensation, Zaeden, to give Bumble users exclusive...read more

2
Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-...read more

3
Jasmin Walia's 'Mañana' relates to relationships and current love affairs

Jasmin Walia, a 24 year old versatile sensation (singer producer and actress) from UK/London is back with pop party-ish single Mañana. Released by...read more

4
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalized after breathing problem

MUMBAI:  Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar had to be rushed to Breach Candy Hospital here in the early hours of Monday when she complained...read more

5
Lata Mangeshkar stable, but still in hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group