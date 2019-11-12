Craig Morgan honors veterans day with third consecutive sold out annual Nashville Show

MUMBAI: Country music entertainer, TV host and Army veteran Craig Morgan honored Veterans Day with his third consecutive sold out annual show at City Winery Nashville. The memorable evening included a live impromptu audience video call with a marine at Camp Lejeune and performances from surprise guests Gavin DeGraw, joining Morgan for Soldier to a standing ovation, and Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down taking the stage for Here Without You and When I’m Gone for the capacity crowd.

Another show stopping moment included Morgan’s performance of his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost. The song first made national news this fall, hitting No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart in addition to the Top Country Songs chart with the support of longtime friend and fellow Opry member, Blake Shelton. Shelton launched an unprecedented twitter campaign in support of the song he says he would “gladly give up (his) spot on country radio for.” The viral push gained support from several other artists and celebrities including Blanco Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Carson Daly, Ellen DeGeneres, Charles Esten, Larry The Cable Guy, Angie Harmon, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, The Today Show and more. In September, Craig reunited with BBR Music Group’s flagship label Broken Bow Records, his record label home for more than six years, and the song again returned to the #1 position on Nielsen Soundscan’s Digital Country chart following his October performance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Craig will also appear as a presenter at The 53 Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, November 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

About Craig Morgan, A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including Bonfire, Almost Home, Redneck Yacht Club, International Harvester, This Ole Boy, Wake Up Loving You and the four week #1, That's What I Love About Sunday. Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry — “The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.” The song hit No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart as Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community. He’s reunited with BBR Music Group’s flagship label Broken Bow Records, his record label home from 2002 to 2008, for upcoming new music.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

In 2017 Craig debuted The Gallery at Morgan Farms, a family-owned and operated farm-to-home business in his hometown of Dickson, TN. The store features a variety of artisan items handmade by Craig and his family.