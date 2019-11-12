For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Nov 2019 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Bumble presents 'an evening with Zaeden'

MUMBAI: The social networking app by women, for everyone has teamed up with new millennial pop sensation, Zaeden, to give Bumble users exclusive access to an intimate gig with him in Mumbai on Friday, 15 November.

What: Bumble has teamed up with DJ/Producer turned Singer Songwriter, Zaeden to bring Bumble users access to an exclusive gig in Mumbai. Download the Bumble app, create a profile in Date, BFF or Bizz mode, and swipe for a chance to attend. Applicants will also be automatically entered for a chance to meet Zaeden IRL before the event.

How:

Download Bumble and create your profile in Date, BFF or Bizz mode

Match with the “An evening with Zaeden” profile in Bumble to RSVP for a chance to attend

Enjoy the evening with Zaeden as he performs live for an intimate group of Bumble users!

Enjoy free drinks on the house

Why else should you register: As you RSVP in the Bumble app, you will automatically be entered for a chance to meet Zaeden IRL earlier that evening!

Will it be you? There’s only one way to find out.

When: In-app giveaway is live from 8 November until 14 November, 2019. The date and intimate gig with Zaeden will take place on Friday, 15 November 2019, 9 pm onwards.

Where: Lilt, Lower Parel, Mumbai**

*Entry open only for Bumble users over the age of 21 years. Each RSVP confirmation allows entry for 1 (ONE) user and 1 (ONE) free drink

**Other club rules apply

Tags
Zaeden Lower Parel music
