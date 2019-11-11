Vishal Mishra makes gig debut in Mumbai

MUMBAI: From his amazing compositions and renditions in films like Munna Micheal, Race 3, Qarib Qarib Single, Veere Di Wedding, Notebook, Kabir Singh and Saand Ki Aankh to some incredible work in the independent music space, composer-singer Vishal Mishra has no stopping.

The talented musician performed his first-ever public concert in Mumbai yesterday.

Though he has performed at concerts on several occasions, Vishal was happy to receive love from the residents of the city that has helped him realise his dreams.

Talking about it he says, "I love Mumbai. This place has given me my identity and this is where I operate from. I have a large fan base here and I was very excited performing for the Mumbai audience. I am glad that each attendee had blast at the gig,” says the composer"

His sang for two-hours long. Apart from some of his hit numbers, he also performed a few covers including a special medley of the feature songs from the 50s till today.

During the concert Vishal not only interacted with his fans personally but also got them on the stage to accompany him in singing Kaise Hua (his chartbuster from Kabir Singh).”