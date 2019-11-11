For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Nov 2019

Nora En Pure provides magical remix of Above & Beyond and Seven Lions 'See The End'

MUMBAI: Following shortly after the release of her stunning 3-track Homebound EP, Deep House Queen Nora En Pure releases a magical rendition of Above & Beyond and Seven Lions See The End Feat. Opposite The Others - out now via Anjunabeats.

Creating emotive moments in her recent live performances, Nora En Pure takes See The End to a different dimension in her cut. Crafting this remix with precision, she embellishes the original with her signature piano chords, strings and a deep bassline, leaveing the vocal piece firmly in-tact.

With the year drawing to a close, Nora En Pure continues to work at a superhuman rate, releasing another original as part of the Enormous Tunes - 1000 compilation. Celebrating the label's 1000th release, Nora En Pure's Fibonacci demonstrates her production prowess once again, with a versatile offering that ebbs and flows across its duration and will work wonders in live shows as well as on the radio.

Above & Beyond music
explore RNM

