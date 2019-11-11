Lucky Ali features in a collaborative album with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer

MUMBAI: The collaboration between Eliezer Botzer and Lucky Ali can be described in different ways, a connection between India and Israel, between Islam and Judaism, or between East and West. However, if we are willing to surrender our need to define and classify, we can glimpse at a truth which is more precise and humane. At its essence, it is a connection between two people who have chosen, each in his own way, to connect with the heart

To a great extent, what brings Botzer and Lucky together is their commitment to giving voice to a deep inner truth, without attempting to adapt themselves to the industries in which they exist, or to popular tastes.

The first single titled On My Way, from the album - Lemalla released out on November 10th, 2019.

Watch here:

Though Botzer and Lucky are two writers who assign the highest value to texts, they have chosen to create their music in a space that is beyond words. It is from a deeply intimate place of silence, understanding and listening that they have forged a new dialogue.

The songs on the album are a reflection of this dialogue, between two spiritual people who strive to create a reality where the impulse to listen is greater than the need to convince, and where the desire to ask questions is stronger than the need to provide answers. Throughout this creative journey, both artists shift freely between the roles of host and guest in a constant motion of collaboration, symbiosis, discovery and self-improvement.