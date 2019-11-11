For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2019 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Lucky Ali features in a collaborative album with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer

MUMBAI: The collaboration between Eliezer Botzer and Lucky Ali can be described in different ways, a connection between India and Israel, between Islam and Judaism, or between East and West. However, if we are willing to surrender our need to define and classify, we can glimpse at a truth which is more precise and humane. At its essence, it is a connection between two people who have chosen, each in his own way, to connect with the heart

To a great extent, what brings Botzer and Lucky together is their commitment to giving voice to a deep inner truth, without attempting to adapt themselves to the industries in which they exist, or to popular tastes. 

The first single titled On My Way, from the album - Lemalla released out on November 10th, 2019. 

Watch here:

Though Botzer and Lucky are two writers who assign the highest value to texts, they have chosen to create their music in a space that is beyond words. It is from a deeply intimate place of silence, understanding and listening that they have forged a new dialogue.

The songs on the album are a reflection of this dialogue, between two spiritual people who strive to create a reality where the impulse to listen is greater than the need to convince, and where the desire to ask questions is stronger than the need to provide answers. Throughout this creative journey, both artists shift freely between the roles of host and guest in a constant motion of collaboration, symbiosis, discovery and self-improvement.

Tags
Lucky Ali Israeli folk-musician On My Way music
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2019

Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-9th 2020. The central theme of this edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival is Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Bumble presents 'an evening with Zaeden'

MUMBAI: The social networking app by women, for everyone has teamed up with new millennial pop sensation, Zaeden, to give Bumble users exclusive access to an intimate gig with him in Mumbai on Friday, 15 November.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

DJ Snake to be back in India

MUMBAI: French DJ Snake, who was in Mumbai earlier this year, is set to be back in India for the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to Goa this year.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar stable, but still in hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2019

Lata Mangeshkar has chest congestion; is stable now (Lead)

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure", is now stable and recovering.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

Interviews
With Malangs we would expand our talent spotting network in small towns and villages across India: Bluenote Entertainment's MD Prashant Kumar
,

Bluenote Entertainment, a noted name in the field of events and entertainment, has launched read more

top# 5 articles

1
Vishal Mishra makes gig debut in Mumbai

MUMBAI:  From his amazing compositions and renditions in films like Munna  Micheal, Race 3, Qarib Qarib Single, Veere Di Wedding, Notebook, Kabir...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar has chest congestion; is stable now (Lead)

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "...read more

3
Lata Mangeshkar stable, but still in hospital

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness...read more

4
DJ Snake to be back in India

MUMBAI: French DJ Snake, who was in Mumbai earlier this year, is set to be back in India for the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to Goa...read more

5
Fourth edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival would celebrate the mystics with devotion, dance and deliberations

MUMBAI: Fourth Mystic Kalinga Festival: A Festival of Verse, Music, Dance and Discussion, to be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar from February 8-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group