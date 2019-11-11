For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Nov 2019 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar has chest congestion; is stable now (Lead)

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure", is now stable and recovering.

 "Lata Mangeshkar ji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering," read a statement issued on the singer's behalf.

 Mangeshkar was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital at around 2 am of Monday. Soon, there were multiple reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. Her team has come out to deny all such claims.

 The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipent of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

 Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

 In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

 Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film Panipat.

(Source: IANS)

