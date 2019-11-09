For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2019 14:06

The Chainsmokers release new single 'Push My Luck'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released new single Push My Luck today via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records. The track, which features vocals by Drew Taggart, comes alongside an official music video starring model Lais Ribeiro

Watch here:

Push My Luck is the sixth track to be released from The Chainsmokers’ building album World War Joy. The album also includes previously released tracks Takeaway with ILLENIUM featuring Lennon Stella, Call You Mine featuring Bebe Rexha, Do You Mean featuring Ty Dolla $ign and bülow, Kills You Slowly and Who Do You Love featuring 5 Seconds of Summer. Together, the five tracks have accumulated an impressive 1 Billion streams to date. World War Joy will continue to build one song at a time throughout the remainder of 2019.

Fans can currently catch The Chainsmokers performing Push My Luck live on their massive World War Joy North American headline arena tour. The show features openers 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella and will run through early December – see full list of remaining tour dates below.

Additionally, The Chainsmokers have been nominated for an American Music Award in the Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music category. Fans can vote for The Chainsmokers at https://www.billboard.com/amas 2019 through November 20 at 11:59pm pt. Tune in to watch the show live on Sunday, November 24 at 8/7pm ct on ABC.

