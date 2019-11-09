Liam Payne denies girlfriend's age rumors

MUMBAI: One Direction star Liam Payne has hit back at a fan who accused him of starting his relationship with girlfriend Maya Henry when she was 17.

The 26-year-old singer has been dating model Maya, 19, for a year. But one fan became convinced that she's actually 18, meaning Liam started dating her when she was 17. The fan also claims Maya is still a senior in high school, reports mirror.co.uk.

The fan shared a screenshot of an internet biography that listed Maya's age as 18, alongside a line from an article, saying she's 19 and a snap of her and Liam together in July 2018.

Suggesting a conspiracy was hiding her true age, they said, "Every article about Liam's girlfriend says she's 19 when she's actually 18.

"This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they've been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o. She's a senior in HS."

Liam, who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl, responded to the fan on Twitter. He said: "19 don't believe everything you read on the internet."

Many fans supported him and slammed the original tweeter for trying to get attention by posting about Liam's relationship.

(Source: IANS)