Franky Wah remixes Regard's viral hit 'Ride It'

MUMBAI: Franky Wah follows Jonas Blue’s recent path in remixing DJ and producer Regard’s viral smash Ride It, the remodel of Jay Sean’s original 2008 hit. It follows the hugely popular tracks success from the lyric video made up of fans dancing to the track on Tik-Tok.

Already generating upwards of 150 million combined streams, the Ride It online sensation is now doing an average of 2.4M streams a day reaching #2 on Spotify’s chart. It also reached #1 on iTunes, #1, Apple Music, Shazam and viral charts and is currently sitting at #3 in the UK Singles charts, it continues to gather momentum at a seemingly unstoppable rate.

A DJ and producer who has built up over 1 million YouTube subscribers through his series of deep house mixes, Regard has claimed fame from the 20-second bootleg of Ride It, when it was ripped and uploaded to TikTok earlier in the year, organically building over 1 million video tags (including a very funny video from Lewis Capaldi) with no one really knowing what the track was or who created it. Fans are also being encouraged to take part in the new TikTok #rideitchallenge, a playful viral craze where users create videos of themselves riding inanimate objects in time to the infectious track.

Inspired by dance acts from the early 00s, including Wamdue Project, Chicane and Sash, Franky Wah began his career producing his own mixtapes. Over the past 5 years, he has carefully crafted a unique sound that borrows the best melodic elements of early 00’s dance while incorporating his own signature style. His single, Get Me High reached #2 on the Beatport chart and #3 on the BBC R1 Dance chart following support from Mistajam, Pete Tong, Annie Mac and the R1 dance family.

Incorporating the melodic vibe he has become synonymous with, Franky Wah’s mix of ‘Ride It’ follows suit in the tracks unstoppable tracks.