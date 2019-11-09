Don Cinema Launches title track of its premium digital reality show 'Tokers House'

At a star-studded event last night at Warehouse Kitchen, Malad West, Mumbai Founders of Don Cinema Mehmood Ali, Satish Kumar and Dr.Ali Irani launched the Music Video of the title track of their OTT reality show Tokers House by DON Infotainment. The show will be telecasted on DON Cinema App which was launched last month. The app can be downloaded from Playstore by android users and arrangements for iPhone users is underway.

Tokers House is a one of a kind reality show that will be shot in Abu Dhabi, the show will be creating history with some of the most popular and in demand social media celebrities/influencers. The show will be full of surprises, twists and turns, and the contestants will be tested, emotionally, physically, ethically. Basically a fun package with the best set up.

The title track of the show is sung by the latest social media sensation, the gorgeous Jannat Zubair Rahmani and the dashing Danish Alfaaz, Danish is also the composer of the song. The rap song encapsulates the introduction of each of the contestants entering the Tokers House and this video is definitely going to beat the record of the number of views right after the launch, it is peppy, catchy and is featuring all the 46 social media sensations who will be entering the house.

The video has been directed by Sagar Chavan and choreographed by popular Bollywood choreographer duo Chirag and Ravi. The video is also featuring Ajaz Khan who is the host of the show along with Jannat, Danish, and Thomson Andrews and the charming army of 46 Social Media influencers the launch of song already made it to Trending on Twitter and Youtube. This is the first time in history that we will have 46 of the biggest social media influencers on a single platform and that's how big Tokers House is promising to be.