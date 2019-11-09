For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2019 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Check out these cool upcoming gigs in your city this week

MUMBAI: If you truly want to get out of your boredom, this is an opportunity to truly step out and check out these cool places where you can shake a leg to these smashing hits by a variety of artists.

Check below

Niladri Kumar in concert

Celebrating the 83rd Birthday of Pandit Kartick Kumar

Show Details: Sunday, 10th Nov - 7:30 AM at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai

Synopsis: A Concert by Niladri Kumar of Morning Ragas that celebrates Pandit Kartick Kumar's 83rd Birthday. A maverick musician, a serious exponent of Indian Classical music, a global icon Niladri Kumar is a fifth-generation Sitarist. At the tender age of four, Niladri showed immense aptitude and readiness towards playing the Sitar, his natural draw towards music was thereafter moulded, enhanced, trained and disciplined under the guidance of his Guru and Father Pandit Kartick Kumar.

Musician: Niladri Kumar & Co - Artist: Vijay Ghate (Tabla)

Age Limit: 6+

Genre: Indian Classical Music

Duration: 90mins (No Interval)

SOI@PRITHVI

Classic Monday

SOI Chamber Orchestra

Show Details: Monday, 11th Nov- 8 pm at Prithvi Theatre

Synopsis: The SOI Chamber Orchestra with Resident Conductor Mikel Toms returns for their 7th consecutive performance as part of Prithvi Theatre Festival 2019. This performance also marks Mikel Toms first performance with the SOI Chamber Orchestra at Prithvi, since taking over as Resident Conductor. The programme will include works by Mozart, Vaughan Williams, Barber and much more.

Conductor:  Mikel Toms

Age Limit: 6+

Genre: Western Classical Music

Duration: 90mins (No Interval)

G5A Indie Music Thursdays

When: Nov 14 | 21:00 onward

Where: G5A, Mahalaxmi

Who: Enkore & DeeMC (feat. Poetik Justis)

Synopsis: Independent art, with all its disciplines, while being on the margins, has always been a resilient and fertile ground for dialogue and debate, innovation and ideological courage, and provides an alternate voice in a mainstream-dominated landscape. It has also often provided inspiration to the mainstream art industry. G5A’s mission, therefore, has always been to support and encourage independent art practice.

The Indie Music scene today is extremely vibrant and innovative and so G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture will be dedicating one day every month that will feature a strong line-up of acts both Indian and international. This November, G5A is excited to present an indie music evening dedicated to hip hop with Enkore and Dee MC (feat. Poetik Justis) LIVE at the G5A Black Box on Thursday, 14th November 2019.

Get ready for dope beats paired with fiery, relatable, and introspective lyrics that take you on a journey from the personal to the political.

