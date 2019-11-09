For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Bhuvan Bam's 'Ajnabee' climbs to #1 on India's iTunes chart

MUMBAI: Social media sensation Bhuvan Bam released his new single Ajnabee on Friday, the song climbed to number one spot on India's iTunes music chart within two hours of release.

Ajnabee is Bhuvan's sixth single. He has written, composed and sung the song.

"I can't believe the song went straight to number one!" said an excited Bhuvan, adding, "It's so exciting and overwhelming, I'm grateful. Music is my passion and I'm always humming tunes on the go, in breaks and while working."

About the song, he added, "Ajnabee is a song I wrote imagining a non-toxic love story that was left incomplete due to unavoidable circumstances, but not bitterly. In today's world, almost every relationship ends on a toxic note, and I tried to reimagine it all through this song."

"It's one of my favourite tunes I've come up with, and I'm really excited for everyone to hear it," said Bhuvan, who recently became the first Indian to sing the Nation Anthem at the debut NBA games in the country.

(Source: IANS)

Bhuvan Bam Ajnabee iTunes National Anthem music
