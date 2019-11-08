Beardyman unveils remix package for his latest single '6 am (Ready To Write)' Ft Joe Rogan

MUMBAI: Award winning multi-vocalist, producer and comedian Beardyman has dropped the dynamic remix package for his latest single 6am (Ready To Write) ft Joe Rogan.

Special Request (the rugged alias of house and techno stalwart Paul Woolford) is first up on remix duties. His rework showcases his signature style and transforms the single into a vibrant track that would feel right at home in any of his DJ sets. Working tirelessly over the course of a 20-year career, Paul has made a name as one of dance music’s most versatile acts and has previously remixed the likes of The Prodigy, Wiley and Lana Del Rey.

Listen here:

Beardyman has also unveiled his own Berghain Remix which adds a twisted after-hours feel to the track. Rounding off the remix package with a distinct drum & bass flavour, Ed Solo adds a vibrant bassline with an increased larger-than-life tempo to the original. The package also includes club and extended edits of the track.

Beardyman’s rise to success began with him winning the UK Beatbox Championships two years in a row in 2006 and 2007. Creatively shackled by technology and his vast musical ideas, he then went on to develop the world’s most advance live music production system known as beardytron_5000, allowing him to improvise studio quality cutting edge dance music in real time. He unveiled the BEARDYTRON_5000 at the annual global TED conference which you can watch. He also received a standing ovation for his talk which only happened for a few of the groundbreaking talks that year.

He has previously collaborated with artists as varied as Chase and Status, Imogen Heap, Groove Armada, Jack Black, Herbie Hancock and Tim Minchin who have all described him as a musical genius. More recently he lent his vocals to Fatboy Slim’s single Eat Sleep Rave Repeat which he astonishingly improvised and recorded in one take. The track became a global phenomenon and reached #3 in the UK charts.

Not stopping there, Beardyman has toured the world consistently for over a decade headlining boutique festivals and performing on main stages and big tops ranging from Bestival to Coachella, Fuji Rocks to Glastonbury and everything in between. He was even asked to open the entire Glastonbury festival two years running which lead to him being credited by BBC Breakfast as the ‘King of Sound, Ruler of Beats’.

Beardyman is currently in the midst of a UK live tour where he is bringing his widely acclaimed sound to a range of venues across the UK. The tour sees acclaimed multi-vocalist and producer play 8 locations which has included sold-out shows in Birmingham, Bristol, Worthing and Leeds. He will be rounding things off at The Independent, Sunderland on 16th November after a highly anticipated performance at London’s iconic venue Oslo.

The remix package for 6am (Ready To Write) is out now!

Tracklist

Special Request (Explicit) Special Request (Clean) Beardyman’s Berghain Remix Ed Solo Remix Beardyman’s Extended Edit (Explicit) Beadyman’s Extended Edit (Clean) Beardyman’s Club Edit (Explicit) Beardyman’s Club Edit (Clean)

Last Remaining UK Tour Dates

15 Nov - The Old Dr. Bell's Baths, Edinburgh

16 Nov - The Independent, Sunderland