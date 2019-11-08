Armaan Malik renders a love song 'Hawaa Banke' for Vardhan Puri's debut film, 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: The trailer of Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi's film Yeh Saali Aashiqui was released a few days ago, and it has already received an ecstatic response from the audiences as well as the film fraternity.

Keeping up with the pace of the film, the makers are launching the love song of the film today.

Sung by none other than the young musical sensation Armaan Malik, the song showcases the fresh chemistry between the duo. It is full of passion, intensity and promises to capture the audiences' hearts.

The soulful track has been composed by Hitesh Modak and the lyrics have been penned by Tanveer Ghazi.

Director Cherag Ruparel says, "Our twisted love story needed a soulful touch which Armaan has beautifully sung and the audiences will definitely croon to this heartfelt music!"

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Rajeev Amrish Puri, directed by Cherag Ruparel, Yeh Saali Aashiqui starring Vardhan Puri along with Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to release on 22 November 2019.