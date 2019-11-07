For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Top ten songs that were trending on TikTok during this festive season

MUMBAI: This festive season, TikTok, the world’s leading short-video platform, saw a number of high-spirited songs from across languages trending on the platform during the festive month of October 2019. While Bollywood reigned the charts on TikTok, popular hits from independent artists, Tollywood, Bollywood, including remixes of older songs also trended in the top 30 songs during this festive season.
 
“Music has always been an integral part of TikTok. It is heartening to see how our unique music discovery platform has empowered newer independent artists to showcase their talent globally. It is an exciting platform for emerging artists to gain exposure and breakthrough a wide and varied audience. This festive season, independent music has seen an edge by dominating the top 10 TikTok charts. TikTok has now become a go-to platform for both artists and music lovers.” added, Hari Nair, Head of Digital Music, TikTok India.
 
TikTok is an exciting destination to discover and enjoy music. Six songs out of the top 10 songs created by independent artists (8 Parche, Pachtaoge, Lehanga 2, Bijli Ki Taar 2, Dil Mera Blast and Wah Wai Wahh) were also widely popular on the platform.
 
Hindi and Punjabi songs topped the charts on the platform, including songs like Happy Diwali, followed by the love ballad Ik Mulaqaat.  Additionally, the platform also witnessed an increasing trend of regional songs going viral including well-known Bhojpuri song ‘4G Ka Jamana’, Tamil songs Othaiyadi Pathayila, Verithanam, Muddabanthi, and Hoyna Hoyna and Malayalam song Kudukku 2 during the festivities. 
 
Some of these songs, along with the #TikTokDiwali, gave an impetus to users to make their personalized and quirky Diwali greetings via song and dance using the special filters and stickers to wish their family and friends. Join TikTok and be part of its vibrant community of talented users by participating in creative in-app campaigns and initiatives while discovering music.

Note to Editors: 

Top ten songs that trended overall

Song Name

Artist Name

Language

Number of times used in videos

Happy Diwali

Vaishali, Surthi, Diva, Suraj, Aparna

Hindi

Over 2 million

Ik Mulaqaat

Ayushman Khurana

Hindi

Over 1.5 million

8 Parche

Baani Sandhu

Punjabi

Over 1.3 million

Pachtaoge

Arijit Singh

Hindi

Approx. 1 million

Lehanga 

Jass Manak

Punjabi

Over 0.5 million

Bijli ki Taar

Tony Kakkar

Hindi

Approx. 0.5 million

Dil Mera Blast

Darshan Raval

Hindi

Over 0.4 million

Wah Wai Wahh

Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, Neha Kakkar

Punjabi

Approx. 0.4 million

Teri Ban Jaungi Reprise Tulsi Kumar Version 2

Tulsi Kumar

Hindi

Over 0.3 million

O Saki Saki

Neha Kakkar

Hindi

Over 0.3 million

 

