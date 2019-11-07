For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Nov 2019 18:58

Students of SOI Music Academy win big at 'Jumeirah Sounds'

MUMBAI: The students of the SOI Music Academy at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai won awards at the 3rd International Youth Competition - Jumeirah Sounds Dubai UAE. The winners included Sangeeta Jokhakar who won a Gold Medal, first Prize Category Violin solo Age Group 11 – 14 years, Sumer Murthy who won a Silver Medal, second Prize, Category Violin Solo Age Group 11 – 14 years and Sangeeta Jokhakar + Tanvi Chakravarty  who won a Silver Medal, second Prize, Category Chamber Ensemble.

Jumeirah Sounds is organized by Academy of Music and Fine Arts  Nur-Sultan City, Kazakhstan with the support of Academia di Canto Renata Tebaldi, Mario del Monaco (Pesaro) Italy and Global Music Partnership, New York, USA. At the prestigious competition, the students were declared winners after competing with over 200 participants. The categories included Soloists, Ensembles, Vocals, Choirs, Choreography, Design and Fine Arts. The eminent jury consisted of renowned personalities such as Eduard Grach, Professor Moscow Conservatory, Russia (Chairman), Vladimir Dyo, Artistic Director of Global Music Partnership, New York, USA, Professor Kurbanov, Uzbek National Conservatory and Madina Kapeu, Head, Violin Department, Academy of Music and Fine Arts, Kazakhstan.

The SOI Music Academy (formerly the NCPA Special Music Training Programme) was launched in 2012, to offer an advanced level of music training, previously not available in India, to talented young children. Under the supervision of SOI Music Director Marat Bisengaliev, the students receive a holistic music education that is inspired by the Russian Conservatoire method. Students of the SOI Music Academy are given several performance opportunities each year, including an annual concert featuring students of the Academy performing with members of the Symphony Orchestra of India.

The winners along with other students from the SOI Music Academy will perform Mendelssohn Violin Concerto under renowned conductor Martyn Brabbins on 26 November 2019. Additionally, they will perform at the Next Generation Students of the NCPA which will be held as part of the NCPA ADD ART Festival on 30 November 2019. The festival is being held in celebration of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) fiftieth anniversary. The performance will include NCPA scholars, shishyas studying under the Support to Gurus programme, students of the Music for Schools programme and students of the SOI Music Academy.

