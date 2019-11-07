For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Nov 2019

Junaid Malik and Heeral Chhatralia releases new single 'Phul Javan Duniya'

MUMBAI: Two British born Asian’s Junaid Malik and Heeral Chhatralia join forces to embrace their roots with the release of the melodic Punjabi pop love anthem Phul Javan Duniya

The track which comprises of a relaxed pop reggaeton beat over a Latin guitar riff, paints imagery through the soulful trilingual lyrics (English, Hindi and Punjabi) of a love-filled summer romance.

watch here: 

Making her debut in track is is Heeral Chhatralia, a British international recording and performing artist, and singer-songwriter, of Indian origin. Having showcased her talent through social media early this year, this talented songstress has since received praise and recognition from established musicians including Pritam, Shekhar Ravjiani, Ankit Tiwari, Rishi Rich and Tanishq Bagchi to name a few. Most recently she has collaborated with the Indian music industry’s renowned guitarist Shomu Seal, whose credits include many of Bollywood’s film tracks including the recent chartbuster Pachtaoge.

The track also welcomes Junaid Malik back to the music scene, Phul Javan Duniya is his second single after a 7-year hiatus after embarking on a journey around the world searching for spirituality and music. Free from the constraints of a record label and with his passion for exploring various musical genres and different cultures, Malik is able to blend his distinctive voice and take his art to a place where musical and lyrical integrity meets commercial mainstream.

Phul Javan Duniya represents both the East and West culture that Heeral and Junaid have grown up with, it is a fusion of the current trending pop genre of music, mixed with the timeless soul from Punjabi and Hindi classics. The track embodies the elements of freedom, love and happiness making it the perfect soundtrack to a brewing romance.

Pritam Shekhar Ravjiani Ankit Tiwari Rishi Rich Tanishq Bagchi
