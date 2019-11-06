Stephanie Quayle releases lyrical single 'Whatcha drink 'Bout'

MUMBAI: Country singer-songwriter,Stephanie Quayle, has released the lyric video for her latest single, Whatcha Drink ‘Bout, available now on all video streaming services.

"No matter what you’re drinkin’, we’re all drinking ‘bout something. It’s that common denominator. You walk into a bar... and everyone’s drinkin ‘bout something," says Quayle.

Listen here:

During its first week of release, the single was among the Top 10 most added at country radio with 19 stations playing the record.

The official video for Whatcha Drinkin ‘Bout will be released later this month.

Stephanie is currently on the road hitting stops all across the U.S.