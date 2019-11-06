For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2019 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Ranu Mondal trolled for misbehaving, fans defend singer

MUMBAI: Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal invited the trolls and memes after she was seen misbehaving with a fan in a viral video.

In the video, Ranu is seen standing in a shop when a female fan suddenly taps her shoulder from the back, requesting her for a selfie.

Ranu turns around and taps her back asking, "What does this mean? Iska matlab kya hai?"

The gesture did not go down well with many social media users. Irked by the singer's behaviour, they have started sharing memes and trolls taking a dig at the singer.

A user tweeted, "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use it to change the world. It's all about a educated person. An educated person knows the value of fans and fame."

Another tweet reads, "After seeing the arrogance of this 2 month old celebrity, the respect for the likes of Rahul Dravid is increased by 2 more levels for staying grounded through his entire career and even today !! #RanuMondal."

Another user shared, "When she was not famous she allowed stranger to record her video but now when she is famous she doesn't even let anyone to take a selfie with her. #RanuMondal".

Meanwhile, the hashtag #RanuMondal started trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning.

However, some of her fans have come out in support of her.

A fan tweeted, "So, you aren't supposed to have personal space if you are newly famous? I'd be throwing hands too if someone tapped me like that. Let her be. Fans need to learn some manners instead. #RanuMondal #indiantwittersucks."

Another fan posted, "To be honest, Indians do not respect personal space. Yet you see the arrogance of people who call her arrogant, for expressing her displeasure. Its the elite and entitled attitude that being poor means should have no self-respect and personal space. Get over folks. #RanuMondal."

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya's film "Happy Hardy and Heer", which marks Ranu Mondal's Bollywood debut as a singer, is all set to hit theatres on January 3.

Tags
Ranu Mandol new selfies Singer Rahul Dravid Himesh Reshamiya
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2019

After Ranu Mondal Himesh features with Kumar Sanu's daughter Shanon K for song 'Tik Tok' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The Official video of the song Tik Tok will be released after the trailer launch of Happy Hardy and Heer which is expected this month-end.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2019

Singer Rahul Prajapati on trying new music genres

MUMBAI: Playback singer-composer and guitarist Rahul Prajapati started his singing career with the film Hardik Abhinandan.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2019

Guitarist Paul Barrere passes away

MUMBAI: Paul Barrere, the singer-guitarist who was instrumental in keeping the group Little Feat going for decades after the death of founder Lowell George, is no more. He was 71.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2019

Selena Gomez wants real love

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has been ‘super, super single’ for two years but she wants to find ‘real’ love.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Contestant forcibly kisses Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently had to go through a vexatious incident when she was forcefully kissed by a contestant on the sets of Indian Idol season 11.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jasmin Walia releases new single 'Manana'

MUMBAI: UK/London born Singer, producer and Actress  Jasmin Walia is back with brand new music in the form of her single Manana, out now through...read more

2
Liam Payne feels lucky to be alive

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says fame nearly killed him, adding that he feels 'quite lucky' to be alive.The former One Direction singer opened up...read more

3
I am close to my brothers: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he has an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood because of his strong bond with his brothers. "I have...read more

4
Haq Se Hindustan concert in Mumbai brings 10 incredible hip-hop acts

MUMBAI:  This month, witness the best of Indian hip-hop on one stage at the Haq Se Hindustan concert. A truly representative showcase of the...read more

5
Adele 'rediscovers' herself after split

MUMBAI: Singer Adele seems to have found happiness, putting her split with Simon Konecki behind her. Adele went public with her break-up from Konecki...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group