Jasmin Walia releases new single 'Manana'

MUMBAI: UK/London born Singer, producer and Actress Jasmin Walia is back with brand new music in the form of her single Manana, out now through Virgin EMI Records (The UK largest record label and American group Universal )

The track perfectly blends Jasmin’s love of sophisticated pop with tropical house vibes and an ultra-catchy chorus. Talking about her latest single, she shares, ”I’m very excited for my new song releases! This song was created with international vibes keeping some of the ethnic styles. This project was a real challenge for me because I produced the whole thing from start to finish from creating the song, conceptualizing, to the visuals. I always want to show a different side to me every time I release a song. This song was actually supposed to be my second song release but for good reasons, we had to release this first. I really enjoyed shooting the video and I can’t wait to show all my songs !'

Watch here:

The former UK TV star returns to music after her hugely successful previous singles Dum Dee Dum (which she sang in English and Punjabi), Sahara and Bom Diggy with Zack Knight which was named one of the biggest songs of the decade in India with it also featuring on DJ Snakes playlist and Dillion Francis doing a remix. With it now reaching almost 700 Million Views, and 400M combined streams. It was No 1 song In India and Reached No 1 In the British Asian Chart. Gained an IIFA award and was featured in the Movie Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

In December she was also asked to perform at the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai. Was nominated for a Mirchi Award for ‘New Female Vocalist’. Her profile continues to grow with over 450,000 followers on Instagram.

Jasmin has fast become popular in UK press featuring in all UK national newspapers and magazines. She was recently voted Britain’s sexiest Asian in the UK alongside Zayn Malik. The celebrity and tabloid press love to follow Jasmin’s exciting career Journey. Meaning that she is constantly photographed & written about by the likes of Daily Mail, OK magazine, Now Magazine, Billboard etc…

Becoming an overnight Sensation, she has now the whole of India Dancing, Singing, to the sound of her music. With the blend of Western Pop music and Eastern Indian Influences, Jasmin is bridging the gap between the two markets. With a lot more new music to come we’re going to be seeing a lot of Jasmin in 2020!