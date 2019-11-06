For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Get ready for a treat of vocal performances at '8 PRAHAR' - the Longest Classical Music Concert in the World

MUMBAI: The 5 edition of  8 Prahar will be held on Sunday, the 10 of November 2019, at the Shanmukhananda Chandrasekandra Saraswathi Auditorium, Mumbai, beginning at 7 am. This grand unique Annual Hindustani Classical Music festival will feature 34Musicians. 8 Prahar, and has now cemented its position as the longest Classical Music Festival in the World, to be presented as per tradition.

Conceptualized by Durga Jasraj, Concert 8 Prahar celebrates music of every Prahar. Art and Artistes and Pancham Nishad have been presenting this Annual Classical Music festival together.

The Vocal Musician line-up includes: 

UlhasKashalkar, Kalapini Komkali, Rattan Mohan Sharma, Parveen Sultana, Venkatesh Kumar, Sanjeev Chimmalgi, Shubha Mudgal, Pandit Jasraj, Gundecha Brothers, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, and Jayateerth Mevundi

This year it is sheer vocals magic for the music connoisseurs where rarely heard raags will be presented. In today’s times, the opportunities for Artistes to present the wide repertoire of Raags authentically, as per the time of the day, are almost non-existent. It is thus, a unique Concert of Hindustani Classical Music, in the variety of Artistes lineup and duration. Support from Brands and Partners has helped to make this unique concept a reality, and is a testimony to the immense value of our rich cultural heritage.

 Art and Artistes Founder Durga Jasraj said, "Firstly, 8 Prahar is an extremely special experience each year  from the 1 year to this the 5, it has truly been a dream come true, as it took me many years of living with the concept and finally finding people who believe in it and support it! It has turned out to being such a mega experience for Music lovers, Sponsors, Musicians and Partners, and now has started throwing newer challenges of presenting something new every year within the 8 Prahar concept. This year it's a Vocal special I don't recall a Vocal special Hindustani Classical Concert presented like this before. We have tried to carefully include many different styles of Gharanas for the discerning audiences, hoping to create an experience which is greatly enriching & satisfying – as my father and guru Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji says that all Instruments are manmade, Voice is made by God!”

Pancham Nishad Creatives  Director and Founder  Shashi Vyas  said, “The entire structure of the music in India is based on the time frame divided into two parts, from sunrise to sunset and from sunset to sunrise. Each part is then divided into four further parts called a 'prahar' comprising three hours each. Based on the division of 'prahars' of the day, in Hindustani Classical Music, every raga is designed to be performed during a particular 'prahar'. The performance of a particular raga at a particular time enhances its aesthetic effects, creating a positive and serene impact on the listeners' mind and soul."

