For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2019 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Cold Blue releases first album, 'Winter'

MUMBAI: Cold Blue - Winter Not for nothing are you seeing the first official album assembly from Tobias Schuh arriving in - of all months – November. It’s a time of year that occupies the producer from Mainz, Germany’s mind to a considerable degree.

To say that the release is a clear-cut celebration of the season at hand however would be to miss his nuance. Cold Blue’s work is a soundtrack /companion-piece, but perhaps not in the way you’d first imagine. It’s been created more as a 360’ing of winter. One that audibly and aesthetically resonates its clement elements but isn’t adverse to subvert, dig deeper and touch on its other aspects.

In taking this route he’s delivered a more thoughtful contemplation of the subject, and in doing so defines his own purpose for the season, “Generally I find the winter season to be more of a challenge. Something to be gotten through, a necessity before spring and summer are back around. So as much as this album is a celebration of winter, it’s also dedicated to periods when we experience retreat and introspection. It’s a tribute to the ups and downs of life. During every downtime there are important lessons to be learnt for the next rise. To my mind, in spring we grow, in summer we shine, but in winter we learn”.

In keeping he’s produced an album that reflects that ethos, and thus categorically spans the genre’s spectrum. For every number like Winter Gates or the recently DJ Mag Money Shot-scooping Golden Leaves which chart melodic courses, there’s one like In Madness which display an entirely floor-centric conviction. Likewise numbers like Colors, Shine (its lead single) or Ode To The Sun are contextually counterweighted by the sobering piano-led poignancy of November Rain or the breakbeat bite of Frozen.

As with his disc on last year’s Subculture album (and some might say a debut Cold Blue album in all but name), the release is created to ebb and flow like a DJ set. (Indeed digital formats include a continuous mix of the album). Notable only by their absence are co-writers and collaborators. All eleven of Winter’s desk-fresh tracks have been produced exclusively and singlehandedly by the man from Mainz. A conscious decision from its outset, it’s allowed him the tight reins needed to cast winter not in a new light, but in a real light.

Cold Blue’s Winter tracklist:
01. In Peace
02. Shine
03. Winter Gates
04. Golden Leaves
05. November Rain
06. Frozen
07. In Madness
08. Colors
09. Recovery
10. Ode To The Sun
11. Reflections

Tags
DJ Mag Shine Frozen
Related news
News | 30 Nov 2017

Shilpi Sharma makes it to DJ Mag 2017

MUMBAI: Actress turned DJ, Shilpi Sharma is currently on the ninth cloud, and the reason behind her happiness is that she has grabbed the fourth position in India’s top female DJs.

read more
News | 25 May 2017

DJ Chetas and Atif Aslam collaborate on a new project

MUMBAI: Well, this couldn’t be better! Pakistani pop singer, Atif Aslam who has numerous chartbusters in his sack, is all set to collaborate with DJ Chetas, who was the first Indian DJ to feature in DJ Mag top 100 DJs poll for 2015.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

We're super excited to join the Ushua´a family and teaming up with Tomorrowland: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

MUMBAI: With their final residency shrouded in mystery for many months, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel have finally put the rumours to rest with the announcement that they have joined forces with Tomorrowland and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to host a magical summer of madness.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2017

Shailendra Singh and Nikhil Chinapa saga takes the social route with Nawed Khan

MUMBAI: This was a while ago. Dance music's biggest convention ADE Global Sessions returned to Mumbai for the second time on the 23-25 February 2017.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Seriously interested in Bollywood music: DJ KSHMR

MUMBAI: American DJ, record producer and musician Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known as DJ KSHMR, is one of the performers at the tenth edition of Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn in Pune.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jasmin Walia releases new single 'Manana'

MUMBAI: UK/London born Singer, producer and Actress  Jasmin Walia is back with brand new music in the form of her single Manana, out now through...read more

2
Stephanie Quayle releases lyrical single 'Whatcha drink 'Bout'

MUMBAI: Country singer-songwriter,Stephanie Quayle, has released the lyric video for her latest single, Whatcha Drink ‘Bout, available now on all...read more

3
Liam Payne feels lucky to be alive

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says fame nearly killed him, adding that he feels 'quite lucky' to be alive.The former One Direction singer opened up...read more

4
Get ready for a treat of vocal performances at '8 PRAHAR' - the Longest Classical Music Concert in the World

MUMBAI: The 5 edition of  8 Prahar will be held on Sunday, the 10 of November 2019, at the Shanmukhananda Chandrasekandra Saraswathi Auditorium,...read more

5
Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike want to work with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DVLM) love and respect Bollywoods Chulbul Pandey Salman Khan, and say they want to work with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group