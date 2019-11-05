YouTube biggie Be YouNick explains the simplicity behind song 'Aur Kya Bolta Hai'

MUMBAI: Be YouNick aka Nikunj Lotia’s song Aur Kya Bolta Hai surely did create a stir amongst the audience. With a million views on this song the YouTube sensation Nikunj expressed what the song truly means.

“It's a simple generic song. When you are on the street gawking and you meet someone whom you know but at times you do not have the time to talk to them and just acknowledge them by saying, Kya bhai aur kya bolta hai but you truly do not wait for the answer, the song revolves around this.”

Click here to view the video:

In a further chat with Nikunj he expressed his fervor for music, he added, “My brother is a musician, moreover I love singing and listening to different genres of music. I grew up listening to Eminem but now I also hear to Drake. The old Indie pop music culture also enthralled me and I fell in love with bands like Euphoria and many more.”

In terms of his upcoming projects, Nikunj revealed that he is writing a few more songs and would plan on releasing them soon.